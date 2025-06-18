OnePlus's earbuds, wireless neckbands will now be made in India
What's the story
OnePlus has announced a strategic partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to make premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India.
These include truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and wireless neckbands.
The collaboration is part of OnePlus's Project Starlight, aimed at boosting localization efforts here.
The manufacturing will take place at OEL's facility in Noida, starting with the production of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3.
Strategy
Collaboration to enhance localization of BOM
The partnership between OnePlus and OEL intends to enhance the localization of Bill of Materials (BOM), cut costs, and strengthen supply chain resilience.
Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, emphasized that this collaboration is not only about technology but also about empowering local communities and creating meaningful innovation.
He said it would bring smarter and more connected experiences to the Indian community.
Vision
What's the goal?
Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus Group, echoed Liu's sentiments by saying their collaboration with OnePlus is a major step toward becoming the most trusted and valued electronics maker.
He said that they are driven by a vision to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence.
The deal will enable them to manufacture high-quality IoT products, while continuing to explore new frontiers in electronics manufacturing in India.