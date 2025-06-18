Passport photo rules for India: What you need to know
What's the story
Submitting a passport photo that complies with the exact guidelines is essential for a hassle-free application process.
The Indian passport photo requirements are stringent, and following them can save you from delays or rejections.
Here's a look at some important insights into these guidelines, so that your submission is accepted without any hiccups.
Size requirements
Size and dimensions matter
The standard size of an Indian passport photo is 51mm by 51mm.
Make sure that the face covers 70% to 80% of the frame, with a clear view from chin to crown.
The background should be a plain white or off-white, giving contrast against the applicant's features.
Dress guidelines
Dress code and appearance
Applicants are advised to wear their everyday clothes for passport photos. Uniforms should only be chosen if they are part of daily attire.
It's best to avoid white outfits as they might blend into the background, making the photo unacceptable.
Glasses can be worn, provided they don't reflect light or cover the eyes, making sure the applicant's face is clearly visible.
Lighting tips
Lighting and quality standards
Proper lighting is key to a clear image in passport photos.
Make sure you have even light on both sides of the face, as it helps avoid shadows which may obscure facial features.
The photo should be of high resolution, with no pixelation or blurriness, to keep all facial features clear.
This attention to detail makes sure the photo qualifies the strict requirements set for identification.
Expression guidelines
Expression and posture rules
For Indian passport photos, a neutral expression is mandatory, with both eyes open to ensure the applicant's face is fully visible.
Smiling or frowning could result in the application being rejected.
The applicant's head should be centered and facing forward, directly looking at the camera without any tilt.
This posture and facial expression requirement further highlights the importance of a standardized presentation for identification purposes.
Format details
Submission format specifications
For Indian passport photos, it is important that they are printed on good quality paper, without any creases or marks.
If submitted digitally, the photos must be submitted in specific formats, like JPEG.
Further, the digital file sizes must be in accordance with the requirements of authorities and not exceed the limits set for online applications.
This keeps the submission process smooth.