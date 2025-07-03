Ramdev's Patanjali barred from running ads against Dabur Chyawanprash 

The Delhi High Court has temporarily restrained Baba Ramdev 's Patanjali Ayurved from airing misleading advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash. The decision was taken by Justice Mini Pushkarna on a plea filed by Dabur, alleging that Patanjali had been running disparaging ads about its popular product. In the advertisement, Patanjali claimed it was the only company following Ayurvedic scriptures and classical texts to manufacture Chyawanprash, suggesting that brands like Dabur lack authentic knowledge.

Legal proceedings Court to hear matter on July 14 Dabur had sought an immediate stay on these advertisements and demanded ₹2 crore as damages for the harm caused to its brand reputation. The company argued that such ads mislead consumers and undermine confidence in strictly regulated products. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Ad controversy 'How will you...': Patanjali's ad The advertisement in question states, "Jinko Ayurved aur Vedo ka gyaan nahi, Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari aur Chyawanrishi ke parampara mei 'original' Chyawanprash kaise bana payenge?" Dabur objected to references in Patanjali's ads labeling a 40-herb Chyawanprash as "ordinary." The company argued this was a direct reference to its product, which commands over 60% of the market share.