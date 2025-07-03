'Only Dalai Lama can decide...successor': India snubs China's involvement plan

Succession announcement

Who will recognize next Dalai Lama

Ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, confirmed that he will have a successor after his death. He stated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust he set up could recognize a future Dalai Lama—"no one else has any such authority to interfere." The announcement elicited a quick response from China, which stated that "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must.... approved by the central government."