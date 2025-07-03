'Only Dalai Lama can decide...successor': India snubs China's involvement plan
What's the story
India has reiterated that the next Tibetan spiritual leader will be chosen by the current Dalai Lama and according to established conventions. This statement comes after the 14th Dalai Lama announced his succession plan on Wednesday, which Beijing insists must have its approval. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that "nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place."
Succession announcement
Who will recognize next Dalai Lama
Ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, confirmed that he will have a successor after his death. He stated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust he set up could recognize a future Dalai Lama—"no one else has any such authority to interfere." The announcement elicited a quick response from China, which stated that "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must.... approved by the central government."
Reincarnation approval
Rijiju to attend his birthday
Rijiju and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will be attending the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday event in Dharamshala on July 6 on behalf of India. While the Dalai Lama's birthday is July 6 on the Gregorian calendar, celebrations began on June 30 in accordance with the Tibetan calendar. Hollywood actor Richard Gere is among the renowned figures who have gathered in Dharamshala for the event.