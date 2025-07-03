Centre seeks consensus from all parties to impeach Justice Varma  

The Indian government has started talks with political parties to reach a consensus on impeaching Justice Yashwant Varma, NDTV reported. The senior judge is embroiled in a corruption scandal after heaps of unaccounted cash were found at his New Delhi residence following a fire. The channel's sources say the government has contacted major parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to gather support for a motion seeking Justice Varma's removal.

Motion details Rijiju says issue related to judicial corruption Last month, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government will work to build a consensus on the impeachment motion against Varma, adding this issue is related to judicial corruption. "So, there is no scope for any politicking. There is no scope for taking a separate political position for every part," he said. He further said the Centre would like all parties to take a "united stand" in the matter. "I will reach out to everybody," he told ANI.

Motion requirements Motion expected to be introduced during Monsoon Session The impeachment motion is expected to be introduced during the Monsoon Session starting July 21. Under the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, it requires signatures from 100 Lok Sabha members and 50 Rajya Sabha members to be tabled in Parliament. A fact-finding committee formed by the Supreme Court had previously recommended taking Justice Varma's removal seriously.