Centre seeks consensus from all parties to impeach Justice Varma
What's the story
The Indian government has started talks with political parties to reach a consensus on impeaching Justice Yashwant Varma, NDTV reported. The senior judge is embroiled in a corruption scandal after heaps of unaccounted cash were found at his New Delhi residence following a fire. The channel's sources say the government has contacted major parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to gather support for a motion seeking Justice Varma's removal.
Motion details
Rijiju says issue related to judicial corruption
Last month, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government will work to build a consensus on the impeachment motion against Varma, adding this issue is related to judicial corruption. "So, there is no scope for any politicking. There is no scope for taking a separate political position for every part," he said. He further said the Centre would like all parties to take a "united stand" in the matter. "I will reach out to everybody," he told ANI.
Motion requirements
Motion expected to be introduced during Monsoon Session
The impeachment motion is expected to be introduced during the Monsoon Session starting July 21. Under the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, it requires signatures from 100 Lok Sabha members and 50 Rajya Sabha members to be tabled in Parliament. A fact-finding committee formed by the Supreme Court had previously recommended taking Justice Varma's removal seriously.
Denial and transfer
Justice Varma denies allegations, claims seized cash wasn't his
Justice Varma has denied all allegations against him and claimed that the seized cash was not his. However, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel last month dismissed the claims, questioning why he didn't file a complaint if there was a conspiracy involved. One witness, who was interviewed by the panel, also expressed shock at seeing the cash, saying he had never seen such cash in his life. Based on their findings, the panel had recommended Justice Varma's impeachment.