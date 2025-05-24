What's the story

The Indian government has officially confirmed an interest rate of 8.25% on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The decision enables the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to credit annual interest earnings into the post-retirement accounts of over seven crore subscribers.

The confirmation was received by the EPFO from the Ministry of Labour, a ministry official told PTI.