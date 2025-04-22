Aadhaar now must for subsidies under Modi government's eNAM scheme
What's the story
The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made Aadhaar compulsory, for those wanting benefits and subsidies under the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) scheme.
Such requirement was announced in a notification dated yesterday, saying Aadhaar has to be provided as proof of identity/authentication to avail these benefits.
Those without Aadhaar number have to apply for enrollment to become eligible.
Initiative
eNAM scheme's goal
Under the eNAM scheme, inter-mandi and inter-state agricultural trade is sought to be boosted.
The government plans to expand this digital platform through Warehouses Based Sale (WBS) integration with electronic National Warehouse Receipt (eNWR), and enhance farmer access via Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).
Further, one-time grant of up to ₹75 lakh per mandi is provided under this scheme to develop infrastructure.
Impact
Aadhaar's role in improving service delivery
Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is is used to verify one's identity based on biometric and demographic data.
Aadhaar is extensively used to access government schemes and services. The decision to link Aadhaar with eNAM scheme benefits is an effort to ensure transparency, efficiency and service delivery.