PM Modi to meet CMs, district officials over low vaccinations

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 09:56 am

The Chief Ministers of 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will attend the meeting.

The Union Health Ministry will convene a meeting on November 3 to boost the COVID-19 vaccination capacity of 11 states, whose numbers are lagging behind the national average. The meeting will be held virtually in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Union Health Ministers, and Home Minister. The Chief Ministers of these states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.

Information

PM Modi to launch door-to-door vaccination drive 'Har Ghar Dastak'

To ramp up India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has also decided to launch a door-to-door vaccination drive named Har Ghar Dastak from November 2. PM Modi will officially flag off the initiative on the same day, sources told CNN-News18.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The meeting comes at a time when several states are falling behind the national average of COVID-19 vaccination. Many states are also reporting a high number of beneficiaries who have not turned up for their second dose. Meanwhile, at least 49 districts from 17 states have reported vaccination numbers for the first dose below 50%.

Details

Several states falling behind the national average

The Centre is concerned several states are falling behind the national average for the first and second doses, CNN-News18 reported. These include Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, among others. Another concern is that 11 crore people from 17 states haven't come for the second dose despite being overdue or crossing the prescribed interval between jabs.

Overdue

Over 1.10cr beneficiaries in MP yet to take second dose

Over 1.6 crore people in Uttar Pradesh haven't taken second doses. Of this, 50,000 are overdue. In Madhya Pradesh, over 1.10 crore beneficiaries didn't take second dose. The number stands at 86 lakh in Rajasthan, 76 lakh in Maharashtra, 72 lakh in Bihar, 60 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 51 Lakh in Karnataka, and 42 lakh in Gujarat, and 25 lakh in Kerala 25 lakh.

Data

Many in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, WB yet to take second dose

Meanwhile, 39.95 lakh people in Chhattisgarh, 36.6 lakh in Telangana, 36.16 lakh in West Bengal, 33.8 lakh in Jharkhand, 33 lakh in Odisha, 27 lakh in Haryana, 26.4 lakh in Punjab, and 21 lakh in Assam are yet to take their second dose of vaccination.

Vaccination

First jab numbers below 50% in 49 districts: Report

Vaccination numbers for the first dose in 49 districts from 17 states have been reported to be below 50%, according to CNN-News18. These districts include Godda, Deogarh, and West Singhbhum, among others from Jharkhand. Districts from Maharashtra include Aurangabad, Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed. Senapati, Tamenglong, and others in Manipur and Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills are also on the list.

Development

Mansukh Mandaviya held meeting with state health ministers last week

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had held a meeting with all the state health ministers last week on the need to ramp up vaccination across the country. It was reportedly aimed at achieving the target of at least 100% vaccination of the first dose before the end of November. Notably, India's COVID-19 vaccinations crossed 106 crore doses on Sunday.