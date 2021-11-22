COVID-19: India reports 8K+ infections; lowest in 538 days

Published on Nov 22, 2021

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.31%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Monday reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally in the last 538 days. The active caseload is now 1.18 lakh, the lowest in 534 days. Active cases account for just 0.34% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.31%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.08%.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India's daily caseload of COVID-19 infections hitting a one-and-half year low reflects a positive trend that the country has been witnessing since mid-September. The weekly positivity rate also remained below 1% for the seventh consecutive day. Kerala accounts for over 50% of the country's active infections. India is also looking to ramp up vaccinations, which would help prevent more infections.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.45 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,45,18,901 COVID-19 cases till Monday morning. The death toll reached 4,65,991. With 12,510 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,39,34,547. In the past 24 hours, 8,488 new cases and 249 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.93%. It has remained under 2% the last 59 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021

States

Kerala adds majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 845 new COVID-19 cases along with 730 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 5,080 new cases and 7,908 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 247 new cases and 278 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 756 new cases and 847 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 174 new cases and 301 recoveries.

Vaccination

Over 117 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4:30 pm on Monday, India had administered over 117.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 40.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while nearly 77 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 61 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4:30 pm, including over 42.5 lakh second doses, and roughly 18.5 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

Health Minister's call for faster vaccinations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged states and union territories to aggressively increase the pace and expanse of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He asked states/UTs to rope in all stakeholders to motivate and mobilize eligible populations toward getting vaccinated. These include non-government organizations (NGOs), faith-based organizations, religious leaders, community influencers, and other partners.