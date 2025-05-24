5 surprising ways to cut monthly costs without sacrificing comfort
What's the story
Managing monthly expenses can be a daunting task, but what if we told you that there are some unexpected ways to cut costs, without compromising on comfort?
By making small tweaks in your day-to-day habits and being mindful of what you consume, you can easily cut down on your monthly bills.
Here are five surprising strategies to save money every month.
Energy saver
Unplug electronics when not in use
Many electronic devices continue to draw power even while switched off, which adds to your electricity bills.
By unplugging devices like chargers, TVs, and computers when not in use, you can cut down energy consumption by as much as 10%.
The use of power strips with an on/off switch makes it easier to disconnect several devices at once.
This simple habit saves your money as well as energy.
Light efficiency
Opt for LED lighting
Switching from traditional incandescent bulbs to LED lighting is an effective way to lower electricity costs.
LEDs use up to 75% less energy and last much longer than conventional bulbs.
While the initial cost may be higher, the long-term savings on your electricity bill make it a worthwhile investment.
Plus, LEDs produce less heat, which can help reduce cooling costs during warmer months.
Temperature control
Embrace smart thermostats
Installing a smart thermostat gives you better control over heating/cooling systems at home.
These devices learn your schedule and adjust temperatures accordingly, optimizing energy usage without compromising on comfort.
By programming the thermostat efficiently or using its smart features remotely through smartphone apps, you could save up to 15% on heating and cooling bills every year.
Commute savings
Utilize public transportation or carpooling
Cutting down dependence on personal vehicles by opting for public transport or carpooling with colleagues can save you a lot on fuel and maintenance costs.
Public transport services usually provide discounted passes for regular commuters, while carpooling helps divide travel expenses among all those involved.
Both methods contribute not just toward your savings but also toward the environment by cutting down carbon emissions.
Self-service
DIY home maintenance tasks
Taking care of minor home repairs yourself, rather than hiring professionals, can save you a lot of money over time.
Tasks like painting walls or fixing leaky faucets require minimal tools, but deliver significant cost savings as opposed to professionals' fees of ₹500 to ₹2,000 per task, depending upon the complexity involved.
Online tutorials offer guidance, making these projects doable, even if you're a newbie.