Disha Patani's sister calls for 'war on Pakistan' post-Pahalgam
What's the story
Khushboo Patani, a former Indian Army officer and Bollywood star Disha Patani's sister, has openly demanded war against Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam, Kashmir terror attack.
In a video uploaded on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she said "the time for peace talk is over," and appealed to India to "wage war against Pakistan and end it once and for all."
The Tuesday attack killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.
Attack details
Patani emphasized Pakistan's role in the attack
Patani, who spent two years in Kashmir, felt that the Pakistani army was behind the attack.
She said, "They say war should be the last option, and I think we have reached that point. We have been tolerating these Pakistanis for 75 years now, and that's enough."
"I believe the Pakistan army is completely involved in this; otherwise, how is such a big attack even possible?"
The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Call for action
'I know that we have enough resources to declare war'
Further, Patani also slammed the Indian government's current strategy of airstrikes and surgical attacks, saying a full-scale war is needed.
She quoted Israel's attack on Gaza and Palestine, and Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine, as examples to follow for India.
"Being a part of the Indian Army, as an ex-Major, I know for a fact that we have enough resources to declare war on Pakistan," she said.
Emotional response
Patani expressed anger over the attack
Patani had expressed her outrage over the attack, saying, "I am furious and my blood is boiling. The way they have killed innocent lives, now their lives should also be killed."
Her video went viral on the internet, with many mirroring her words.
After the Indian government announced tough measures against Pakistan, the ex-major lauded the effort on Stories, too.
Notably, Patani retired from the Indian Army and is a fitness influencer now.