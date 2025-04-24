What's the story

Khushboo Patani, a former Indian Army officer and Bollywood star Disha Patani's sister, has openly demanded war against Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam, Kashmir terror attack.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she said "the time for peace talk is over," and appealed to India to "wage war against Pakistan and end it once and for all."

The Tuesday attack killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.