Army launches helpline for soldiers, veterans after Odisha assault case
In a first, the Indian Army has launched a 24x7 helpline for its personnel and veterans. The decision comes after a recent custodial assault of an Army officer and his fiancee in Odisha. The helpline, which can be reached at 155306, aims to provide immediate help in case of emergencies or assault.
Helpline staffed by trained military police
The helpline will be manned by trained Military Police personnel, both men and women. All calls made to this number will be recorded to ensure that each case is followed up efficiently. The system also integrates coordination with provost units and civil authorities to ensure swift nationwide responses. A provost unit is a military police unit responsible for policing within the armed forces.
Helpline coverage and response coordination
The helpline can be accessed across India without a prefix and is available for all major telecom providers. The callers will have to provide their service details and a brief description of the incident. Thereafter, the helpdesk will coordinate with the nearest Provost Police unit for prompt action. A call management software will track cases to ensure follow-through on each incident reported via helpline.
Helpline's scope and purpose
The helpline is strictly for emergency situations, barring non-crisis issues like land disputes and marital conflicts. This move is part of the Army's efforts to bolster support and security for its personnel amid concerns over rising assaults on military members. The launch of this helpline comes after the Army expressed concern to the Odisha government over a September 15 custodial assault involving an Army officer and his fiancee.