In brief Simplifying... In brief The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 in Puri has kicked off, with President Murmu among the attendees.

The festival, marked by rituals involving Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is set to last a week.

To ensure smooth proceedings, extensive security measures, including 180 platoons of forces and AI-based CCTV cameras, have been deployed, while the fire department is prepared for a crowd of up to 15 lakh.

What's the story The two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 began on Sunday in Odisha's Puri. President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a four-day visit to the state starting Saturday, will be attending the yatra. This annual festival typically lasts one day but will span two days this year due to specific celestial arrangements, a phenomenon last observed in 1971. The newly elected Odisha government has made special arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival and President Murmu's visit.

Festival preparations

Chariots positioned for yatra, special rituals planned

For this year's event, the chariots for the festival are stationed in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, ready to be transported to the Gundicha Temple. They will remain there for a week. This yatra is particularly significant as several rituals involving Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra will be performed on a single day. The Nabajouban Darshan and Netra Utsav rituals will also take place on Sunday (July 7).

Security arrangements

Extensive security measures for yatra

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra has confirmed that 180 platoons of security forces from both the state and central governments have been deployed to manage law and order during the festival. A green corridor has also been prepared for quick medical transportation. Additionally, artificial intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Badadanda, the festival venue, and other key locations in Puri.

Crowd management

Fire Service Department prepares for crowd

Similarly, the fire service department has made necessary arrangements for an anticipated crowd of 10 to 15 lakh people. DG, fire service, Sudhanshu Sarangi, stated that 46 modern fire tenders have been positioned throughout the town and along the sea beach for the Rath Yatra. To combat the expected hot and humid weather, water will be sprinkled on the crowd to keep them cool during the festival.

Presidential visit

Special arrangements for President's visit to yatra

Special security measures are also in place for President Murmu's visit to the festival. This includes reserving a buffer zone specifically for the President, while a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries. A dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer has been organized to oversee President Murmu's visit to the pilgrim town during the festival.