Summarize Simplifying... In short Violence erupted in Manipur's Jiribam after suspected insurgents attacked local settlements, leading to a gunfight with security forces.

The aftermath saw local groups accusing the forces of a "premeditated massacre", and further violence in Imphal Valley.

In response, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders to prevent gatherings and weapon carrying, amid ongoing ethnic tensions and investigations into potential abductions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

At least 10 suspected Kuki insurgents were killed

What's led to the fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam?

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:13 pm Nov 12, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Tensions have escalated in Manipur after a violent clash broke out in Jiribam district on Monday. The encounter led to the death of at least 10 suspected Kuki insurgents in a gunfight with security forces. The skirmish occurred at Jakuradhor Karong, under Borobekra police station, leaving CRPF soldier Sanjeev Kumar injured and undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College, Assam.

Initial assault

Violent outbreak began with attack on Meitei settlements

The violence was triggered early Monday morning when suspected insurgents attacked Meitei settlements. By afternoon, the CRPF post and Borobekra police station were under attack. The security forces retaliated, resulting in a nearly 45-minute-long exchange of gunfire. Post-clash, security personnel recovered 10 bodies along with weapons such as AK-47s and rocket-propelled grenades.

Community response

Local groups react to violent encounter in Jiribam

The Hmar Village Volunteers (HVVs) claimed the deceased were "village volunteers" defending their land and accused the CRPF of a "premeditated massacre." The Kuki-Zo Council responded by calling for a shutdown to mourn the deaths and demanded an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, further violence broke out in Imphal Valley with armed groups exchanging fire, including firing from hilltops into low-lying areas and setting abandoned houses on fire.

Security measures

Prohibitory orders imposed amid rising tensions

In light of the rising violence, the Jiribam district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent gatherings and carrying of weapons. The region has been on edge since last week over ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, with recent incidents of attacks on villages and people from both communities. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and searching for missing civilians who may have been abducted or are hiding.