What's led to the fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam?
Tensions have escalated in Manipur after a violent clash broke out in Jiribam district on Monday. The encounter led to the death of at least 10 suspected Kuki insurgents in a gunfight with security forces. The skirmish occurred at Jakuradhor Karong, under Borobekra police station, leaving CRPF soldier Sanjeev Kumar injured and undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College, Assam.
Violent outbreak began with attack on Meitei settlements
The violence was triggered early Monday morning when suspected insurgents attacked Meitei settlements. By afternoon, the CRPF post and Borobekra police station were under attack. The security forces retaliated, resulting in a nearly 45-minute-long exchange of gunfire. Post-clash, security personnel recovered 10 bodies along with weapons such as AK-47s and rocket-propelled grenades.
Local groups react to violent encounter in Jiribam
The Hmar Village Volunteers (HVVs) claimed the deceased were "village volunteers" defending their land and accused the CRPF of a "premeditated massacre." The Kuki-Zo Council responded by calling for a shutdown to mourn the deaths and demanded an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, further violence broke out in Imphal Valley with armed groups exchanging fire, including firing from hilltops into low-lying areas and setting abandoned houses on fire.
Prohibitory orders imposed amid rising tensions
In light of the rising violence, the Jiribam district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent gatherings and carrying of weapons. The region has been on edge since last week over ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, with recent incidents of attacks on villages and people from both communities. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and searching for missing civilians who may have been abducted or are hiding.