Kerala landslides: Toll reaches 143; schools, colleges shut
The toll from a series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has reached 143, reports said on Wednesday. Hundreds more are injured or trapped as the landslides that took place early on Tuesday morning wreaked havoc, destroying homes and roads, uprooting trees, and causing water bodies to overflow. Rescue operations are currently underway with teams of different agencies working tirelessly to locate missing persons.
Rescue operations underway
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has mobilized members from the fire and rescue, civil defense, National Disaster Response Force, and local emergency response teams for rescue operations. Approximately 200 Indian Army personnel from DSC Centre Kannur and 122 TA Battalion from Kozhikode are on-site. Two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17 and an ALH, are also coordinating the rescue efforts.
Watch: Search operation continues
Educational institutions closed
In response to the disaster and ongoing heavy rainfall, all educational institutions were closed on Wednesday. A holiday was declared in 11 districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days.
Kerala Chief Minister coordinates rescue operations
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to coordinate rescue operations. The meeting focused on reviewing coordination with central government agencies, deployment of disaster response forces, health and safety precautions, and facilities in relief camps. Vijayan reported that 3,069 people are currently housed in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone.
National mourning declared over Kerala landslide tragedy
The state will observe two days of official mourning over the tragic loss of lives due to the landslides. The national flag will be flown at half mast during this period. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in this disaster.