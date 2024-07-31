In short Simplifying... In short In response to the devastating landslides in Kerala, rescue operations are underway with the help of local and national disaster response teams, including 200 Indian Army personnel and two Air Force helicopters.

All educational institutions have been closed due to heavy rainfall, and over 3,000 people are currently housed in relief camps.

The state is observing two days of mourning for the 143 lives lost, with financial aid announced for the victims' families and those injured. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hundreds more were injured in the series of landslides that hit Kerala on Tuesday

Kerala landslides: Toll reaches 143; schools, colleges shut

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:35 am Jul 31, 202409:35 am

What's the story The toll from a series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has reached 143, reports said on Wednesday. Hundreds more are injured or trapped as the landslides that took place early on Tuesday morning wreaked havoc, destroying homes and roads, uprooting trees, and causing water bodies to overflow. Rescue operations are currently underway with teams of different agencies working tirelessly to locate missing persons.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has mobilized members from the fire and rescue, civil defense, National Disaster Response Force, and local emergency response teams for rescue operations. Approximately 200 Indian Army personnel from DSC Centre Kannur and 122 TA Battalion from Kozhikode are on-site. Two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17 and an ALH, are also coordinating the rescue efforts.

Twitter Post

Watch: Search operation continues

Schools shut

Educational institutions closed

In response to the disaster and ongoing heavy rainfall, all educational institutions were closed on Wednesday. A holiday was declared in 11 districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days.

CM's response

Kerala Chief Minister coordinates rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to coordinate rescue operations. The meeting focused on reviewing coordination with central government agencies, deployment of disaster response forces, health and safety precautions, and facilities in relief camps. Vijayan reported that 3,069 people are currently housed in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone.

Mourning period

National mourning declared over Kerala landslide tragedy

The state will observe two days of official mourning over the tragic loss of lives due to the landslides. The national flag will be flown at half mast during this period. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in this disaster.