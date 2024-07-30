In short Simplifying... In short A viral encephalitis outbreak, caused by the Chandipura virus, has claimed 56 lives in Gujarat, India, with children being the most affected.

The virus, transmitted by sand flies and ticks, has spread across two dozen districts, prompting the state to intensify surveillance and implement preventive measures like insecticide spraying.

Despite the grim situation, recovery is in sight as 26 patients have been discharged, and efforts to control the outbreak continue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Outbreak of viral encephalitis in Gujarat

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story In the past month, a viral encephalitis outbreak has led to at least 56 deaths in Gujarat, a western state of India. This information was confirmed by Gujarat Health Commissioner Harshad Patel. The disease is typically spread by sand flies and ticks and is common during the monsoon season. However, many recent fatalities have been attributed to the Chandipura virus, a new strain primarily affecting children under 15.

Patient demographics

Majority of encephalitis patients are children

"Almost all the patients are children. As far as I know, this virus affects only children," Patel told news agency Reuters. Out of the 56 deaths reported in the last month, a quarter were confirmed to be due to the Chandipura virus. The state government has recorded a total of 133 cases of viral encephalitis, including 47 cases caused by this specific virus strain.

Virus details

What is Chandipura virus

The Chandipura virus was first identified in a small town in Maharashtra and has been known to cause sporadic cases of encephalitis across western, central, and southern parts of India. "It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene, and awareness are the only measures available against the disease," according to a health ministry release.

Disease spread

Encephalitis cases spread across two dozen districts

Viral encephalitis cases first appeared in two northern districts of Gujarat last month and have since spread to over two dozen districts. The regions with confirmed Chandipura virus cases include Sabarkantha and Pachmahal with six each, Aravalli and Kheda with three each, Mehsana with four, Ahmedabad city with three, and Dahod with two. The first death due to the Chandipura virus was confirmed on July 17 when a four-year-old child succumbed to the virus at a government hospital in Sabarkantha.

Government action

State response to the encephalitis outbreak

Currently, 54 patients remain hospitalized while 26 have been discharged after recovery. In response to the outbreak, the state has mobilized rapid response teams and intensified surveillance efforts, covering over 41,000 households in affected areas. Preventive measures such as dusting and spraying of insecticides have been implemented in nearly 500,000 houses, over 19,000 schools, and more than 21,000 Anganwadis across the state.

Control measures

Immediate measures taken to control the outbreak

Immediate measures include malathion fogging and spraying in affected areas to control the sandflies and mosquito population. This preventive action has been carried out in approximately 496,676 households and 19,862 schools across the state. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reviewed the situation and discussed measures to control the epidemic. "In all, 38 patients are admitted in state hospitals and 40 patients have been discharged after satisfactory recovery," said a senior health department official.