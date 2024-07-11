In short Simplifying... In short The CBI is investigating alleged malpractices at two NEET-UG exam centers in Godhra, with a focus on "interstate links".

NEET-UG candidates instructed to select Gujarati

NEET answers in Gujarati, but candidates in Godhra non-Gujarati: CBI

By Chanshimla Varah 06:23 pm Jul 11, 202406:23 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as disclosed that several NEET-UG candidates from states including Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were allegedly instructed to select Gujarati as their examination language at a center in Godhra. The agency told a Gujarat court that this was done to enable Gujaratis involved in the exam malpractices to fill out their answer sheets. The accused also allegedly directed candidates to list their permanent addresses as Panchmahal or Vadodara.

Center connections

CBI's investigation reveals interconnected exam centers

The CBI's investigation into alleged malpractices at two exam centers in Godhra revealed that both centers were controlled by the same operators. The accused contacted all these candidates from different states through various links. The agency took over the probe last month from Gujarat police and is now focusing on uncovering "interstate links" as part of a larger conspiracy. On Tuesday, the CBI also arrested two individuals, including a candidate, in Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Arrests made

Five accused in custody, CBI continues investigation

The CBI has taken five of the six accused into custody, including Dixit Patel, owner of Jai Jalaram School in Godhra. Patel was arrested on June 30 from his residence and is alleged to have demanded ₹10 lakh from each student for clearing the NEET-UG exam. The agency has registered six FIRs and arrested 11 people so far in connection with alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

Ongoing probe

CBI conducts 'comprehensive investigation' into NEET irregularities

The CBI is conducting a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, as per a reference from the Union Education Ministry. The exam, conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions, was held on May 5. An unprecedented number of students—as many as 67—scored a perfect 720, while 1,563 candidates were awarded grace marks for lost time. These grace marks were later cancelled.