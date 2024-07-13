In short Simplifying... In short The son of Odisha's governor, Lalit Kumar Das, is accused of assaulting Raj Bhavan employee, Pradhan, allegedly for not arranging a luxury vehicle.

Pradhan claims he was summoned, slapped, verbally abused, and threatened with murder by Das, with the incident witnessed by security personnel.

The alleged assault occurred on July 7

The alleged assault occurred on July 7

Odisha governor's son accused of beating up Raj Bhavan employee

By Chanshimla Varah 10:54 am Jul 13, 202410:54 am

What's the story Baikunthanath Pradhan, an assistant section officer at Odisha Raj Bhavan, has filed a complaint accusing Lalit Das, son of Governor Raghubar Das, of assaulting him. The alleged assault occurred during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Puri on July 7. Pradhan was overseeing the preparations for the president's visit when he claims he was attacked by Das and five others.

Incident account

Details of the alleged assault emerge

The reason for the alleged assault remains unclear, but Pradhan's wife claims he was thrashed for not sending a luxury vehicle to pick up Das. In his complaint to Saswat Mishra, secretary to the governor, Pradhan alleged that he was summoned by Das through Aakash Singh, the governor's personal cook. Upon arrival at Suite No-4, Pradhan claims he was slapped and verbally abused by Das. When he tried to escape, Das's security officers allegedly dragged him back and continued beating.

Complaint

Pradhan's complaint

"On 7th July night...personal cook of Odisha Governor Aakash Singh came to my office and told me that Lalit wanted to meet. When I went there, Lalit Kumar started slapping me and used absusive language." "Feeling helpless, I started running out of the room and hid behind the Annexe building. However, the two PSOs of Lalit Kumar found me and dragged me to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security personnel and others present there witnessed this incident," Pradhan claimed.

Legal action

Threats and demands for legal action follow assault

Pradhan further alleged that Das threatened to murder him if he disclosed the incident. Raj Bhawan has yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged assault. An aide of the governor, however, described the incident as a conspiracy. "The matter is between the cook of Raj Bhavan and the complainant. There have been several issues in the past regarding him. However, the governor's son is no way involved," the Hindustan Times quoted the aide as saying.