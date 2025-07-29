No world leader asked India to stop Op Sindoor: Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. "We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor," the PM said. The prime minister's statements come amid repeated questions from opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi , about why US President Donald Trump declared a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

Warning recalled US warned of Pakistan's big attack on India Clarifying, he said Pakistan requested a ceasefire after India launched attacks on its terror bases. He accused the Congress of politicizing national security and not supporting Indian soldiers during this time. PM Modi said United States Vice President JD Vance tried to reach him on May 9, but he was busy with military meetings. "When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan," he said.

Political criticism Congress did not support Indian soldiers "My answer was that if this is Pakistan's intention, it will have to pay a heavy price." "If Pakistan attacks, we will respond with a big attack. I said 'ham goli ka jawaab gole se denge' (we will reply to a bullet with a cannonball). On May 10, we destroyed Pakistan's military strength. This was our response and our resolve. Even Pakistan understands now that every reply by India is bigger than the last," he said.

Attack 'Pakistan called Indian DGMO and pleaded to stop attacking' Following the May 7 attack on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister stated that India has clearly achieved its goal. He also clarified that it was only after Pakistan intervened to support terrorists that the Indian military taught the country a lesson it would remember for years. "On May 9 and 10, our missiles hit every corner of Pakistan..It was after this that Pakistan called the Indian DGMO and pleaded" to stop attacking.

Military prowess Operation Sindoor showcased India's capabilities PM Modi also spoke about the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor, which destroyed terror sites in Pakistan. He said drones and missiles made in India showcased the country's capabilities during this operation. The prime minister also accused the Congress of becoming spokespersons for Pakistani propaganda and said they gave a clean chit to Pakistan on issues concerning national security. "We had the support of the world but, sadly, not from the Congress," he told Parliament.