'Technical malfunction' caused jet crash in Bangladesh; toll at 25

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday. The crash killed at least 25 people and injured 171 others, mostly school children, AP reported, citing doctors. The military has confirmed that the crash was caused by a "technical malfunction." The pilot of the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft also died in the incident.

Investigation and mourning Jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force base The jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker at 1:06pm local time and crashed shortly after. The pilot tried to avoid populated areas but ended up crashing into a two-story building. A high-level Air Force committee has been formed to investigate the incident, reported PTI. In the wake of this tragedy, interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has declared a day of national mourning on Tuesday.

Global response US, India express condolences The United States State Department has also expressed its condolences over the incident. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock and offered support to Bangladesh during this difficult time. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the crash.

Twitter Post PM Modi's message on X Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2025