'Technical malfunction' caused jet crash in Bangladesh; toll at 25
What's the story
A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday. The crash killed at least 25 people and injured 171 others, mostly school children, AP reported, citing doctors. The military has confirmed that the crash was caused by a "technical malfunction." The pilot of the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft also died in the incident.
Investigation and mourning
Jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force base
The jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker at 1:06pm local time and crashed shortly after. The pilot tried to avoid populated areas but ended up crashing into a two-story building. A high-level Air Force committee has been formed to investigate the incident, reported PTI. In the wake of this tragedy, interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has declared a day of national mourning on Tuesday.
Global response
US, India express condolences
The United States State Department has also expressed its condolences over the incident. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock and offered support to Bangladesh during this difficult time. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the crash.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's message on X
Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2025
Historical context
This is the deadliest air crash in Bangladesh since 1984
This is the deadliest air crash in Bangladesh since 1984, when a passenger jet crashed during a rainstorm, killing all 49 on board. Eyewitnesses have described the scene as horrifying, with loud bangs and ensuing chaos. Rafiqa Taha, a student at Milestone School and College, said there are around 2,000 students enrolled from elementary to 12th grade.