What's the story

The United States has issued a tough travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Bangladesh.

The State Department's alert, released on Friday, cited the threat of terrorism and civil unrest in the South Asian nation.

"Kidnappings have occurred in the region, including those motivated by domestic or familial disputes, and those targeting members of religious minorities. Separatist organizations and political violence also pose additional threats....and there have been instances of IED explosions and active shooting," the advisory read.