'Risk of terrorist...': US issues stricter travel advisory for Bangladesh
What's the story
The United States has issued a tough travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Bangladesh.
The State Department's alert, released on Friday, cited the threat of terrorism and civil unrest in the South Asian nation.
"Kidnappings have occurred in the region, including those motivated by domestic or familial disputes, and those targeting members of religious minorities. Separatist organizations and political violence also pose additional threats....and there have been instances of IED explosions and active shooting," the advisory read.
Advisory levels
Bangladesh regions under different travel advisories
Bangladesh currently holds a 'level 3' (reconsider travel) tag. However, areas like the Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts are under a level 4 (do not travel) tag.
The area, collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts, has been flagged for communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and other security risks.
Political unrest
Background on Bangladesh's political turmoil
The travel advisory follows a turbulent political period in Bangladesh.
A mass student protest last year ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina in August.
It was followed by violence against Hindu religious minorities and Hindu monks that left over a thousand dead.
An interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is currently in charge as Bangladesh readies for its next election.
Continued unrest
Ongoing unrest and travel restrictions
Despite the leadership change, the US government feels conditions are still not right for its citizens to visit Bangladesh.
"Occasional protests continue with potential for violent clashes...US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning... There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh," the advisory says.
Travel guidelines
Restrictions on federal employees and travel advice
Apart from the public advisory, the US has limited non-essential travel of federal employees outside the diplomatic enclave in Dhaka. They need special authorization to go beyond the capital.
The fresh travel advisory came after a prominent Hindu community leader was allegedly abducted from his home and brutally beaten to death by a group of men.
The victim, Bhabesh Chandra, was the vice president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.