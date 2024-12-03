Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite recent attacks on Hindu temples and community members in Bangladesh, Yunus's aide, Alam, insists that Hindus are better protected now than during Hasina's Awami League government.

In Bangladesh—Hindus better protected than during Hasina's time: Yunus's aide

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Dec 03, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Shafiqul Alam, a senior official of the Bangladesh government, has claimed that Hindus in the country are better protected now than they were under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rule. Speaking to India Today, Alam accused Indian media of launching an "industrial scale misinformation campaign" to propagate false narratives of minority targeting in Bangladesh.

Safety concerns

Recent incidents raise concerns over Hindu safety

However, recent incidents have raised questions over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Since the fall of Hasina's Awami League government in August, there have been several attacks on temples and a crackdown on Hindu community members. The arrest of three Hindu priests has also sparked protests across the country.

Security measures

Government's response to temple attacks

Alam admitted that a temple in Chittagong was attacked and attempts were made to target three Iskcon centers recently. He stressed that security has been beefed up at these sites. "We are here to establish the human rights of every Bangladeshi irrespective of gender, ethnicity, race, and color," he said.

Media criticism

Alam criticizes media coverage of Hindu atrocities

Alam also slammed the media for not covering alleged atrocities on Hindus under the Awami League's rule. He alleged that no reports were published by Indian media or diaspora groups at the time, nor was the matter raised in the British Parliament. "Because it happened in Sheikh Hasina's time, there is not a single report from any Indian media," he said.

Iskcon security

Government denies crackdown on Iskcon

Addressing concerns over Iskcon, Alam denied any crackdown on the organization and emphasized government efforts to ensure security for its temples. "We made sure Hindus could celebrate Durga Puja... Have we banned Iskcon? We, in fact, sent troops to guard Iskcon temples," he said. This statement comes after the Bangladeshi attorney general recently called Iskcon a "religious fundamentalist organization" during a court hearing on a plea seeking its ban.