Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader and ISKCON priest, has been arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.

His arrest has sparked international concern, with India urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and all minorities.

However, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed these concerns, labeling the issue as an internal matter.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, ISKCON priest arrested in Bangladesh

By Chanshimla Varah 12:10 pm Nov 27, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Violent protests have erupted across Bangladesh after the arrest of a prominent Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. The unrest left public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif dead. Brahmachari was arrested on Monday on sedition charges while traveling from Dhaka to Chittagong, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The situation worsened when followers of Brahmachari surrounded the prison van transporting him following his court hearing in Chittagong.

Legal proceedings

Brahmachari faces sedition charges, others arrested

Brahmachari is facing sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally. The Hindu leader was brought before the Kazi Shariful Islam magistrate court in Chattogram, southern Bangladesh, on Tuesday, according to the United News of Bangladesh news agency. Brahmachari was one of 18 people charged with sedition for hoisting a saffron flag in Bangladesh. He had organized several protests in Bangladesh to condemn what demonstrators described as "atrocities against fellow devotees."

International reaction

India expresses concern over Brahmachari's arrest

The court denied him bail and upheld the sedition case filed against him earlier this month. Following the decision, India expressed "deep concern" and urged Bangladesh to "ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression." In response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the issue is an "internal matter" and accused India of misrepresenting facts.

Escalating tensions

Tensions rise amid political unrest in Bangladesh

Since August, Brahmachari has organized many rallies demanding Hindu safety. Many in the interim administration perceive these protests as a threat to stability and an attempt to rehabilitate Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party. Prabhu is a prominent Hindu leader and a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote organization. He is also affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, also known as the Hare Krishna movement, and serves as a spokesperson for the organization in Bangladesh.