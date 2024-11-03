'BJP will implement UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals excluded': Shah
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the party's key pledges, including implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand while keeping tribal communities out of its purview. "Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC," Shah said during the manifesto release.
BJP promises monthly allowance for women, cheaper LPG cylinders
The manifesto also promises a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 for women under the 'Gogo Didi scheme.' It also promises cheaper LPG cylinders during Diwali and Rakshabandhan. The party has promised to create five lakh job opportunities for youth and give ₹2,000 monthly stipend to youths for two years. Shah further promised if elected, the BJP would construct homes with tap water for 21 lakh families.
Shah criticizes current leadership, promises land restoration
Shah slammed the current leadership under Chief Minister Hemant Soren for not ensuring women's safety and letting infiltrators from Bangladesh encroach on tribal lands. He promised that a BJP government would drive out these infiltrators and return land taken from women. "We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women," Shah declared during his address.
BJP's manifesto promises job creation, self-employment opportunities
The BJP's manifesto promises to fill 287,000 government job positions in a transparent manner by November 2025. The party also hopes to tackle unemployment by providing 500,000 self-employment opportunities. Shah stressed that these elections are important to secure Jharkhand's future, making it a choice between a government marred by corruption or one committed to development under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on 23.