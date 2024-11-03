Summarize Simplifying... In short During a campaign in Wayanad, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul praised his sister Priyanka, the Congress candidate, for embodying the political values India needs.

He criticized the ruling BJP for engaging in hate politics and undermining the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Priyanka accused Prime Minister Modi's government of favoring wealthy businessmen over the welfare of the citizens.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about his sister on Sunday

'Feel bad for her': Priyanka after meeting her father's assassin

What's the story While campaigning in Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a personal anecdote about his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said that after meeting Nalini Sriharan—one of the convicts in their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case—in a Tamil Nadu prison, she told Rahul that she felt bad for Nalini. "She is the person who went and hugged the girl who was implicated in my father's (Rajiv Gandhi) assassination," he said, as per PTI.

Rahul Gandhi praises sister's political values

The Lok Sabha Opposition leader was in Wayanad to campaign for his sister Priyanka, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha bypolls. Rahul praised his sister for representing the political values that India needs today. "That is the training that she has received. And to me, this is the type of politics that needs to be done in India," he said.

Rahul criticizes BJP's politics, advocates for Constitution

He also slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for indulging in hate politics. "The main fight in the country today, that is taking place, is the fight for the Constitution of our country. The protection that we get, the greatness of our country, all emerged from the Constitution," he said. "The Constitution was not written with anger or with hatred... And they wrote the Constitution with humility, with love and with affection," he added.

Priyanka thanks Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Modi government's priorities

Priyanka also took jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government during the campaign, accusing it of working for rich business friends. "Modi ji's government works only for his big businessmen friends. His objective is not to give you a better life...not to find jobs for your young ones who are educated; it is not to provide better health or education," she alleged. Rahul vacated the Wayanad seat to become MP from Raebareli, which he also won in the general elections.