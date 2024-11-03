Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has unveiled its manifesto for Jharkhand, promising 287,000 government jobs, 500,000 self-employment opportunities, and a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for two years for youth.

The manifesto also includes affordable gas, land protection, and a research center to promote tribal culture.

The manifesto also includes affordable gas, land protection, and a research center to promote tribal culture. The party's leader, Shah, criticized the current government for failing to protect women and tribals, and highlighted BJP's historical role in Jharkhand's development.

BJP promises 21 lakh families concrete homes

'Gogo Didi scheme, concrete homes': Shah unveils BJP's Jharkhand manifesto

By Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The "Sankalp Patra" contains 25 resolutions to commemorate 25 years of Jharkhand's formation. Among them is the "Gogo Didi" scheme, which promises a monthly stipend of ₹2,100 to women. The BJP has also promised to provide 21 lakh families with concrete homes, tap water connections.

Shah criticizes Soren's government, promises job creation

The BJP's manifesto also promises 287,000 government jobs and 500,000 self-employment opportunities, and a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for two years to help youth careers. Under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at ₹500 with two free cylinders annually. The manifesto also promises strict laws to prevent land intrusion and reclaim occupied lands. Additionally, a Sidho-Kanho research center will be established to promote tribal culture.

BJP manifesto promises affordable gas, land protection

Further, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level examination will be canceled, with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into previous exam paper leaks. Strict rules will be imposed to prevent encroachment and restore occupied property, if the BJP comes to power, Shah assured. During his speech, Shah also slammed the incumbent government of CM Hemant Soren for not protecting women and tribals. He said, "The present government has failed to safeguard Jharkhand's ashmita—its bread, daughters, and land."

BJP's historical role in Jharkhand's development highlighted

To compare, Shah emphasized the BJP's contribution to Jharkhand's creation and development under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current PM Narendra Modi. He alleged that development initiatives were stalled when Soren's government assumed power five years ago. "Whenever the BJP comes to power, we have fulfilled all...resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the...Dalits are looking toward our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," he added.