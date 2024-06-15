Tragic incident on Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express

By Chanshimla Varah 10:47 am Jun 15, 202410:47 am

What's the story Three passengers lost their lives and several others were injured after jumping off the moving Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express due to a false fire alarm. The incident took place near Kuman station in Jharkhand around 8:00pm on Friday. According to PTI, a rumor of a fire in the train's engine led to panic among passengers, causing some to leap onto an adjacent track, where they were struck by an oncoming goods train.

Casualties update

Victims identified, search operation continues

The victims, two men and a woman, died instantly while four others were injured. "Three people were killed in the accident, while four others were injured. Three bodies have been recovered while a search operation is still going on," stated Latehar Deputy Commissioner Singh. Among the injured were a mother and her daughter who were promptly taken to the district hospital for treatment.