Summarize Simplifying... In short Opposition leaders in India have accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of inciting violence and creating a "civil war-like situation" with his divisive speeches.

Sarma has dismissed these allegations, arguing that his comments about Hindu protection do not target Muslims.

The opposition has threatened legal action if no action is taken, while a separate complaint has been filed against Sarma for allegedly disturbing communal harmony. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sarma allegedly made the remarks in Jharkhand

Opposition demands action against Himanta for inciting 'civil-war like situation'

By Chanshimla Varah 10:58 am Nov 03, 202410:58 am

What's the story The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has demanded immediate action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The demand came after Sarma allegedly made "inflammatory and divisive speeches" at an election rally in Jharkhand. The INDIA bloc leaders submitted a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, accusing Sarma of targeting Muslim minorities in his November 1 speech in Sarath, Jharkhand.

Accusations detailed

INDIA bloc accuses Sarma of inciting violence

The letter submitted by the INDIA bloc leaders emphasized on the specific remarks made by Sarma in his speech. They quoted him as saying, "Woh log ek hi jageh par vote daalte hain lekin humaara Hindu aadha vote idhar daalega aadha udhar (They will vote for the same person, but Hindus will not vote together)" and "ye sarkar ghuspaithiya ko bulaata hai Kyuki vishesh samudaay unko vote deta hai (This government calls infiltrators because a particular community votes for it)."

Polarization strategy

Sarma's speeches aim to polarize electorate: INDIA bloc

The opposition leaders argue that these comments are meant to incite violence and create a "civil war-like situation" during the assembly elections. They allege that his speeches are aimed at consolidating power for his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by painting a particular religious minority as infiltrators. The INDIA bloc also attached a video of Sarma's interview with media channels where he allegedly used divisive language.

Sarma's response

Sarma dismisses allegations, defends his stance

In the wake of the allegations, Sarma has rubbished the claims of the INDIA bloc leaders. He asked why complaints were lodged against him for speaking about infiltrators. "Talking about Hindus doesn't mean targeting Muslims. I don't even utter the word - Muslim," he said, defending his position by saying that talking about Hindu protection is a good thing.

Legal threat

INDIA bloc threatens legal action, BSP leader files complaint

The leaders of the INDIA bloc have warned that they will seek legal remedies if no action is taken within 24 hours. They contend that such rhetoric undermines democratic processes and violates constitutional principles against hate speech. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta has filed a separate complaint against Sarma for allegedly disturbing communal harmony during another rally.