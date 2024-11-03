Opposition demands action against Himanta for inciting 'civil-war like situation'
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has demanded immediate action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The demand came after Sarma allegedly made "inflammatory and divisive speeches" at an election rally in Jharkhand. The INDIA bloc leaders submitted a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, accusing Sarma of targeting Muslim minorities in his November 1 speech in Sarath, Jharkhand.
INDIA bloc accuses Sarma of inciting violence
The letter submitted by the INDIA bloc leaders emphasized on the specific remarks made by Sarma in his speech. They quoted him as saying, "Woh log ek hi jageh par vote daalte hain lekin humaara Hindu aadha vote idhar daalega aadha udhar (They will vote for the same person, but Hindus will not vote together)" and "ye sarkar ghuspaithiya ko bulaata hai Kyuki vishesh samudaay unko vote deta hai (This government calls infiltrators because a particular community votes for it)."
Sarma's speeches aim to polarize electorate: INDIA bloc
The opposition leaders argue that these comments are meant to incite violence and create a "civil war-like situation" during the assembly elections. They allege that his speeches are aimed at consolidating power for his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by painting a particular religious minority as infiltrators. The INDIA bloc also attached a video of Sarma's interview with media channels where he allegedly used divisive language.
Sarma dismisses allegations, defends his stance
In the wake of the allegations, Sarma has rubbished the claims of the INDIA bloc leaders. He asked why complaints were lodged against him for speaking about infiltrators. "Talking about Hindus doesn't mean targeting Muslims. I don't even utter the word - Muslim," he said, defending his position by saying that talking about Hindu protection is a good thing.
INDIA bloc threatens legal action, BSP leader files complaint
The leaders of the INDIA bloc have warned that they will seek legal remedies if no action is taken within 24 hours. They contend that such rhetoric undermines democratic processes and violates constitutional principles against hate speech. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta has filed a separate complaint against Sarma for allegedly disturbing communal harmony during another rally.