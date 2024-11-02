'Terrorists shouldn't be killed...but captured,' says Farooq Abdullah; ignites debate
Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader, has sparked a controversy with his latest remarks on counter-terrorism strategies. He suggested that terrorists should be caught instead of being killed to unveil the masterminds behind the rising attacks in J&K. Interrogating captured terrorists, Abdullah said, could provide vital information about the larger networks behind these attacks.
Abdullah hints at other forces behind attacks
"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilize the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this." "We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilize Omar Abdullah," ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.
Abdullah calls for investigation into Budgam terror attack
Abdullah also called for a probe into the recent Budgam terror attack. The Budgam attack, which injured two Uttar Pradesh laborers, was the fifth terror incident since a new government was formed last month. Reacting to the statement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asked the central government to take it seriously. "I have no doubt about his integrity and honesty. If such a leader is making any statement then the central government...should take it seriously," Pawar said.
J&K BJP President criticizes Abdullah's remarks
Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina, on the other hand, spoke against Abdullah's remarks. Stating that everyone knows that Pakistan is the root of terrorism in the region, Raina called for unity in standing with security forces against what he called "enemies of humanity." "We all should support our army, police and security forces... We have to fight unitedly against those who are the enemies of humanity," he said.