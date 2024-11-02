Summarize Simplifying... In short Farooq Abdullah, a prominent Indian politician, has sparked a debate by suggesting that terrorists should be captured, not killed, to uncover potential conspiracies against the government.

His comments have been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting his call for investigation into recent terror attacks, while others, like the J&K BJP President, emphasize unity against terrorism.

The controversy underscores the ongoing struggle in addressing terrorism and its roots.

Abdullah's comments have stirred controversy

'Terrorists shouldn't be killed...but captured,' says Farooq Abdullah; ignites debate

By Chanshimla Varah 02:49 pm Nov 02, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader, has sparked a controversy with his latest remarks on counter-terrorism strategies. He suggested that terrorists should be caught instead of being killed to unveil the masterminds behind the rising attacks in J&K. Interrogating captured terrorists, Abdullah said, could provide vital information about the larger networks behind these attacks.

Statement

Abdullah hints at other forces behind attacks

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilize the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this." "We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilize Omar Abdullah," ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Doubts raised

Abdullah calls for investigation into Budgam terror attack

Abdullah also called for a probe into the recent Budgam terror attack. The Budgam attack, which injured two Uttar Pradesh laborers, was the fifth terror incident since a new government was formed last month. Reacting to the statement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asked the central government to take it seriously. "I have no doubt about his integrity and honesty. If such a leader is making any statement then the central government...should take it seriously," Pawar said.

Opposition

J&K BJP President criticizes Abdullah's remarks

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina, on the other hand, spoke against Abdullah's remarks. Stating that everyone knows that Pakistan is the root of terrorism in the region, Raina called for unity in standing with security forces against what he called "enemies of humanity." "We all should support our army, police and security forces... We have to fight unitedly against those who are the enemies of humanity," he said.