Summarize Simplifying... In short A potential train derailment was prevented when a gas cylinder was discovered on the Landaura-Dhandhera track. Railway officials quickly removed the cylinder and local authorities are investigating the incident.

This follows similar incidents where suspicious objects, including another gas cylinder and fish plates, were found on tracks in Surat, Gujarat and Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The gas cylinder was found near Dhandhera station

Another possible train-derailment attempt averted; cylinder found on Landaura-Dhandhera track

By Chanshimla Varah 10:35 am Oct 13, 202410:35 am

What's the story A gas cylinder was found on a railway track used for army train movements near Dhandhera railway station in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. The object was seen by a goods train driver who immediately alerted authorities after applying emergency brakes to prevent a potential accident. The location of the find is notably close to the headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group and Centre, which uses this separate track for transporting army vehicles and facilitating soldiers' journeys via goods trains.

Probe initiated

Investigation underway following gas cylinder discovery

After the gas cylinder was found, railway officials rushed to the spot and took it off the track. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The Railway Protection Force and railway employees searched the tracks for nearly five kilometers but didn't find any clue about who placed the cylinder on this strategic route.

Ongoing inquiry

FIR filed, further investigation continues

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway. This is not an isolated case of suspicious objects being found on railway tracks. Earlier, fish plates and keys were found on railway tracks in Surat, Gujarat. Another gas cylinder was also seized by railway officials after it was found lying on a track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh last month.

Twitter Post

Local police and GRP have been informed