In brief Simplifying... In brief Engineer Rashid, an independent MP-elect from Baramulla, has been granted permission by the NIA to take his oath despite being jailed on terror-funding charges.

His oath-taking comes with conditions, including a media ban and a one-day limit for all related activities.

His oath-taking comes with conditions, including a media ban and a one-day limit for all related activities.

Meanwhile, radical preacher and MP-elect Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act, remains unable to take his oath from jail.

Jailed Kashmiri leader to take oath

Jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid can take oath: NIA

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:27 pm Jul 01, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has granted permission for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, to take his oath as a Lok Sabha member on July 25. This decision came ahead of a ruling by a Delhi court, scheduled for Tuesday. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will deliver the order on the plea on Tuesday.

Election triumph

Engineer Rashid's remarkable victory from behind bars

Engineer Rashid, unable to take his oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 24, has been in jail since 2019 after being charged by the NIA in a terror-funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Rashid won the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla seat as an Independent candidate, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Bail hearing

Court adjourns Rashid's interim bail plea, NIA sets conditions

A Delhi court on Saturday directed the NIA to respond by Monday (July 1) to an interim bail application filed by Engineer Rashid. Rashid—the Baramulla MP arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case—sought interim bail or custody parole to take his oath and perform parliamentary duties. On Monday, the NIA's counsel proposed conditions for Rashid's oath-taking—including a ban on speaking to the media. Additionally, the counsel stipulated that Rashid must complete all related activities within one day.

Lok Sabha MP

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as MP

Another MP-elect, Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher detained under the National Security Act, was unable to take his oath as he is currently jailed in Assam. On Tuesday, twelve other MP-elects from Punjab were sworn in, while Singh, who represents one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, was absent. After Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla took his oath, Singh's name was called, but he did not appear.