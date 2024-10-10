The incident occurred in Muzaffarnagar district

UP couple sacrifices infant daughter to 'cure' mother's illness

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:14 pm Oct 10, 202403:14 pm

What's the story A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has been arrested for allegedly sacrificing their one-month-old daughter. The incident occurred in Belda village of Bhopa area on Wednesday night. The police were alerted by neighbors who noticed the infant's absence. During interrogation, the parents confessed to killing their daughter and hiding her body in a jungle, following an exorcist's advice that this would cure the mother's prolonged illness.

Confession and search

Parents confess to crime, exorcist on the run

The parents, identified as Mamta and Gopal Kashyap, confessed during police interrogation that they had killed their infant daughter. "They confessed that after killing their daughter they hid her body somewhere in a jungle," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told news agency PTI. The police are now making efforts to recover the infant's body and arrest Harendra, the exorcist who allegedly advised the couple to commit this heinous act.