Summarize Simplifying... In short A newborn girl was found abandoned in a public toilet in Tamil Nadu, India, with authorities now investigating to locate her parents.

This incident, following a similar case in Pichavaram town, has heightened public concern over rising child abandonment, particularly of girls.

The swift action of sanitation workers, who potentially saved the baby's life, has been commended.

The baby was a few hours old

Newborn girl found abandoned in Tamil Nadu public toilet

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:00 pm Oct 10, 202403:00 pm

What's the story A newborn girl was found abandoned in a public toilet at the New Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai. The baby, a few hours old with her umbilical cord still intact, was found by sanitation staff after they were alerted about a suspiciously placed bucket. The workers immediately rushed the infant to the district government hospital for urgent medical attention.

Hospital report

Newborn girl in stable condition, police investigation underway

Hospital officials confirmed the newborn girl is stable and being provided with requisite care. The local police were alerted about the incident and have launched an investigation to trace the parents. The authorities are trying to comprehend why the baby was abandoned like this. No suspects have been identified yet, but an appeal has been made to the public for any information that could help find the child's parents.

Public concern

Rising concerns over child abandonment in Tamil Nadu

This incident comes two days after another newborn girl was found abandoned behind a house in Pichavaram town, Cuddalore district. The villagers rescued her and took her to the hospital for treatment. These cases of child abandonment, especially of girls, are raising concerns about child safety among the general public. The quick response of the sanitation workers in Mayiladuthurai has been praised as their prompt actions may have saved the baby's life.