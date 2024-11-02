Summarize Simplifying... In short Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist, has worked with several of India's major political parties, including Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign and the Congress in 2017 and 2021.

He also helped the YSR Congress Party and Trinamool Congress secure victories in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

How much did Prashant Kishor charge parties for election strategy

What's the story Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has revealed that he charges over ₹100 crore for offering election strategy services to parties. He made the revelation on October 31 during a campaign event for the upcoming Bihar bypolls, India Today reported. "In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is ₹100 crore or even more," he said.

Kishor's election strategy services and past collaborations

Kishor served as a political strategist for several of India's biggest political parties. He rose to prominence as the chief strategist for Narendra Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2015, he was instrumental in the Bihar assembly election, backing Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and its allies against the BJP.

Kishor's work with Congress and other parties

Kishor also worked with the Congress during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election and later helped them win Punjab in 2021. His strategies helped YSR Congress Party win Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and Trinamool Congress win West Bengal in 2021. He also briefly advised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during their 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar

The political strategist-turned-activist launched his political party, the Jan Suraaj Party, in Patna in October. According to him, the primary objectives of his party are to stop migration from Bihar and unseating CM Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the lead-up to the launch of Jan Suraaj, Kishor stated that the party will not be limited to any one caste, family, or community. Instead, it would be a joint endeavor by the people of Bihar.