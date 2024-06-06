Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 07:15 pm Jun 06, 202407:15 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across several states over the next five days due to multiple cyclonic circulations and a Western Disturbance. A cyclonic circulation currently over northeast Assam, coupled with strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to influence weather conditions in northeastern states. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall anticipated in several states

The IMD anticipates heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from June 6 to 10. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall from June 8 to 10, while Nagaland will likely see heavy rain on June 10. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is also forecasted for Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Karnataka over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall predicted in various regions

Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are also likely to see heavy rain from June 6 to 9. Coastal Karnataka is forecast for heavy rain on June 8-10. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are predicted to experience heavy rain on June 6 and 7, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rain on June 6, 9, and 10. Telangana and Rayalaseema are expected to receive heavy rain on specific dates as well.

Very heavy rainfall and hailstorms expected in certain areas

A cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two to three days. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience these conditions for the next four to five days. Meanwhile, dust storms are anticipated in several regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from June 6-7.