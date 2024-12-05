Summarize Simplifying... In short Adityanath, a prominent Indian politician, has sparked controversy by comparing the situations in Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bangladesh, suggesting they share the same divisive nature and DNA.

His remarks, which insinuate that opposition parties are responsible for societal division, have been met with criticism from opposition leaders.

The comments come amidst tensions in Sambhal following a court-ordered mosque survey, which has led to violent clashes and the death of five people.

Adityanath was addressing the Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya

'Nature, DNA same': Adityanath compares Ayodhya, Sambhal, Bangladesh situations

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has compared the present-day scenario in Sambhal, Ayodhya, and Bangladesh to what Mughal ruler Babur's army did in Ayodhya. Addressing the 43rd Ramayan Mela inauguration in Ayodhya on Thursday, he said the nature and "DNA" of these incidents are the same. "The nature and DNA of these divisive elements remain the same today as they were 500 years ago," he said.

Political criticism

Adityanath criticizes opposition parties for social division

Adityanath also took a dig at opposition parties, suggesting they are responsible for social division. He said, "If we had foiled conspiracies to divide society, this country would have never been colonized." He added that divisive forces have properties abroad and would run away in times of crisis. His comments come amid tensions in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey of a mosque, which Hindu petitioners alleged was built on a Hindu temple site.

Unrest overview

Sambhal and Bangladesh: Current situations explained

On the situation in Bangladesh, where Hindu minorities were targeted after the regime change earlier this year, he said, "What a general of Babar did in Ayodhya, what was done in Sambhal and what is happening in Bangladesh today have the same nature and DNA. There are divisive elements here too." "They are preparing to divide and then cut you. These divisive people have properties in many countries. They will flee if there is a problem, others will die,"

Backlash response

Opposition leaders criticize Adityanath's remarks

Adityanath's comments have drawn flak from opposition leaders. Congress MP Tariq Anwar said he was shocked over his language and accused him of dividing the society. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav suggested Adityanath check his own DNA instead. Five people were killed in violence during a survey on November 24, when protestors gathered outside the mosque and clashed with security personnel.