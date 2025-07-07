Noida international airport, Asia's largest, expected to open in November

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh , is nearing its latest operational deadline of November this year. However, with key approvals still pending and construction work ongoing, meeting this target could be difficult. The project has missed several deadlines since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in November 2021. The latest timeline for full-fledged operations has been set for November this year by Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi," according to TOI.

Construction update Passenger terminal still under construction The airport is set to be Asia's largest upon completion. Officials say that while over 80% of the project is complete and airside infrastructure is over 90% ready, critical regulatory approvals are still awaited. The passenger terminal is still under construction with roofing and interior works underway. Multiple agencies are working simultaneously on civil and technical systems within the terminal.

Timeline and penalties Timeline for phased operationalization of the airport A phased timeline presented by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) had envisioned domestic and cargo operations by September 15, with international flights to follow in November. However, given the pace of work and procedural dependencies, officials privately admit that meeting the November goal could be a challenge. To ensure timely completion without further extensions, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a daily penalty of ₹10 lakh since January 1 for delays.