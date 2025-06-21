'Yoga for humanity 2.0': PM Modi addresses 3 lakh participants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over three lakh participants. In his address, he highlighted how yoga has become a part of people's lives across the globe since India proposed June 21 as International Yoga Day. In just 11 years, 175 countries have accepted the day to mark and celebrate Yoga.

Event details Yoga has become part of people's lives globally: PM Modi PM Modi said that yoga is now a part of the lives of crores across the world. "Unfortunately, today the entire world is going through some tension, unrest, and instability have been increasing in many regions. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace," he said. He called for "Yoga for humanity 2.0," where inner peace becomes a global policy.

Global impact 'Yoga for humanity 2.0' The Prime Minister also spoke about yoga's universal appeal, saying it transcends boundaries, backgrounds, age, or ability. He said yoga is a great personal discipline that takes us from "me to we." Whether Sydney Opera House, Everest mountain, or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone, he said. The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga was "Yoga For One Earth, For One Health," emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life on Earth.

Inclusivity Yoga for understanding interconnectedness PM Modi also spoke about yoga's importance for human well-being. He said it depends on soil health, river health, animal health, and plant health. Yoga helps us understand this interconnectedness and teaches us that we are part of nature. To expand yoga globally, India is empowering its science through modern research and evidence-based therapy.