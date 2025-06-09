'Meghalaya Police..lying': Family of Indore woman arrested for husband's murder
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi (24) from Indore has been accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The couple went missing on May 23, and Raja's decomposed body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunjee).
Sonam, who has been reported missing since May 23, surrendered to the police at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
Her family, however, insists that she is innocent.
Innocence plea
Sonam's father demands CBI inquiry
Denying the allegations, Sonam's father, Devi Singh, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.
He accused Meghalaya Police of fabricating the case and said, "My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely. She cannot do this. They got married with the consent of both families. The Meghalaya government has been lying from the beginning."
Singh also claimed Sonam reached Ghazipur on her own and called her brother before being taken into custody by police.
Twitter Post
I never saw the two fighting: Sonam's brother
#WATCH | Indore, MP: On Sonam Raghuvanshi found near Ghazipur, UP, Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I spoke to Govind around 2 AM. He informed me that Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh. After we contacted UP Police, Sonam was taken by the police. She did not… https://t.co/AGDc6ZeozK pic.twitter.com/zQh5xJmPLP— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025
Investigation appeal
Raja's family appeals to PM Modi for CBI probe
Singh said they would approach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe.
He expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, claiming, "Once a CBI inquiry begins, all the officers from that Meghalaya police station will land in jail."
Raja's family has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a CBI investigation.
Murder plot
Suspect hired contract killers to execute plan
Meghalaya Police have alleged that Sonam hired contract killers from Madhya Pradesh to murder her husband.
Idashisha Nongrang, Meghalaya Director General of Police, stated that three other suspects were apprehended during overnight raids.
While one was found in Uttar Pradesh, the other two were apprehended in Indore.
Sonam was found in an unconscious state on Saturday night at a dhaba in Ghazipur. She was transferred to Ghazipur Medical College, where she surrendered to the police and was later arrested.