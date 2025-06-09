What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi (24) from Indore has been accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The couple went missing on May 23, and Raja's decomposed body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunjee).

Sonam, who has been reported missing since May 23, surrendered to the police at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Her family, however, insists that she is innocent.