What's the story

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, the state police said on Monday.

The couple went missing on May 23 while visiting Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills.

The body of Raja was found 10 days after their disappearance in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the site.

Sonam had been reported missing since.