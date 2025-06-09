Indore missing couple case: 'Missing' wife arrested for husband's murder
What's the story
Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, the state police said on Monday.
The couple went missing on May 23 while visiting Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills.
The body of Raja was found 10 days after their disappearance in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the site.
Sonam had been reported missing since.
Arrests made
Sonam had surrendered to police
While major searches were underway for her in Meghalaya, Sonam surrendered to the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She was subsequently arrested.
"One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT. Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station, and was subsequently arrested," the police said.
Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that Sonam hired the assailants to kill her husband.
Discovery made
Sonam was in a relationship with another man
Police sources told India Today that Sonam was in a relationship with another man and allegedly planned her husband's death.
She hired contract murderers from Madhya Pradesh to carry out the crime during her honeymoon in Meghalaya's Sohra district.
"The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime," Nongrang said.
Twitter Post
First image of Sonam after her arrest
Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi, age about 24 years, was found at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur: ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash… pic.twitter.com/6buc7iX5eG— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025
Ongoing investigation
Tourist guide saw couple with 3 men
Raja and Sonam went missing on their vacation in the northeastern state on May 23. On June 2, Raja's body was located in a gorge near Cherrapunji.
Last week, a tourist guide said that the couple was with three other men on the day they went missing in the Sohra area.
He told PTI that he recognized them since he had volunteered to guide them down to Nongriat the day before, but they respectfully rejected him and hired another guide.
Official statement
Meghalaya CM lauded the police
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the police for their swift action in cracking the case.
He wrote on X, "Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case...3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant...well done."