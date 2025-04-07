UP government employee branded 'anti-national,' sacked for waving Palestine flag
What's the story
A contract employee of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department, Saqib Khan, has been fired from his job in Saharanpur for allegedly waving a Palestine flag during Eid celebrations.
The action came after pictures of Khan with the flag went viral on social media.
According to electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar, the department deemed his action "anti-national" and promptly fired him.
Action taken
Khan, who was posted at the Kailashpur power house, had waved the flag after offering Eid 'namaaz' on March 31.
"When the matter came to the department's notice, it was considered an anti-national activity and action was taken immediately. A letter was written to the contract company concerned and it was directed to remove Khan from service," Kumar said.
Related cases
This is not an isolated incident, as action was taken against eight individuals for waving Palestine flags and chanting slogans.
Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal confirmed they are investigating a video of youths waving foreign flags after 'namaaz' at Ambala Road eidgah on March 31.
He also said that some youngsters were removed by the police after waving flags of another country and raising slogans.