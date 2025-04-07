Delhi man stabs woman over marriage refusal, then attempts suicide
What's the story
A 20-year-old allegedly tried committing suicide after stabbing his 19-year-old female friend multiple times in the Kirbi Place bus stop area of southwest Delhi Cantonment on Sunday night.
The attack happened around 9:30pm when she rejected his marriage proposal.
After the assault, both sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police have launched a probe into the shocking incident.
Details
Attack followed refusal of marriage proposal
Police said the man and woman had been friends for around a year and were often spotted together. But when she wanted to break up and turned down his marriage proposal, he became violent.
He allegedly attacked her with a knife when she refused to marry him.
The girl suffered deep injuries in her neck and the left side of her abdomen during the assault, a police officer said.
A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime.
Hospitalization
Both individuals in critical condition
Both the man and the woman were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.
Eyewitness videos of the scene show the man lying in a pool of blood, while the girl is barely conscious and fighting to stay awake.
Bystanders are seen trying to comfort her, urging her to breathe and stay calm amidst this shocking incident.
The police have initiated a formal probe into the case, recording eyewitness accounts and examining CCTV footage from the vicinity.