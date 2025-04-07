What's the story

In a shocking case, a minor of the Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka's Davangere district was tortured severely on suspicion of theft.

The victim was tied to a tree and beaten mercilessly. They even shoved red ants into his underwear as punishment.

The incident took place at Ashtappanahalli village in Channagiri Taluk and came to light after a video of the act went viral online.