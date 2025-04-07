Tribal boy beaten, red ants shoved into underwear over 'theft'
What's the story
In a shocking case, a minor of the Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka's Davangere district was tortured severely on suspicion of theft.
The victim was tied to a tree and beaten mercilessly. They even shoved red ants into his underwear as punishment.
The incident took place at Ashtappanahalli village in Channagiri Taluk and came to light after a video of the act went viral online.
Arrests made
Nine detained in connection with tribal boy's torture
The shocking video prompted the police to launch an extensive inquiry into the matter.
It was further reported that another boy who attempted to intervene and rescue the victim from further harm was also assaulted during the incident.
Police have since arrested nine individuals and have initiated a further investigation into the matter.
Sports scandal
Bengaluru badminton coach arrested for sexually assaulting minor
In another case, a 30-year-old badminton coach was arrested on Thursday for raping a 16-year-old South Bengaluru girl multiple times.
The crime was discovered after the victim forwarded her nude photo to him on WhatsApp from her grandmother's phone.
The teenager had been training under him at a sports center for two years.
Discovery
Grandmother discovers inappropriate photo sent to coach
The crime was discovered by her grandmother while on vacation at her grandmother's house when she had sent inappropriate photos to an unsaved number from her phone.
The investigation then revealed her relationship with her coach.
Reports said the minor had earlier revealed to her parents that he had sexually abused her several times.