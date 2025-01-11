Karnataka government plans for 19,000 MW power demand for summer
What's the story
The Karnataka government is gearing up for an estimated power consumption of 19,000 megawatts (MW) this summer.
Energy Minister KJ George has assured that the state is prepared to meet the increased demand and has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity service to consumers.
A review meeting was recently held at the Doddaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office, attended by district representatives and officials from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
Meeting outcomes
Minister George directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply
During the meeting, George instructed energy department officials to implement necessary measures and formulate a plan to prevent disruptions in electricity supply during the upcoming summer months.
The goal is to ensure that consumers do not experience load-shedding.
"The state experienced a peak power demand of approximately 17,000 MW last summer, with the energy department successfully ensuring a reliable supply for consumers," a statement from George's office read.
Power sourcing
Karnataka to source electricity from neighboring states
To fulfill the anticipated surge in power demand, Karnataka plans to procure electricity from neighboring states.
George has instructed officials to start immediate talks with these states to finalize agreements for the same.
"Considering the high costs of short-term electricity procurement, Energy Minister George emphasized the importance of securing long-term contracts at lower rates to ensure cost-effective energy procurement," the Minister's office said.