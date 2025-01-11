What's the story

The Karnataka government is gearing up for an estimated power consumption of 19,000 megawatts (MW) this summer.

Energy Minister KJ George has assured that the state is prepared to meet the increased demand and has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity service to consumers.

A review meeting was recently held at the Doddaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office, attended by district representatives and officials from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).