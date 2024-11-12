Summarize Simplifying... In short While some Indian states like Bihar, Kerala, and Odisha have implemented menstrual leave policies, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition for mandatory workplace menstrual leave in 2023, suggesting a model policy instead.

MVA promises menstrual leave in manifesto, what it means

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:33 pm Nov 12, 202405:33 pm

What's the story The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has promised two-day menstrual leave for women employees in its election manifesto, "Maharashtranama." The pledge comes as Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections next week. The topic of menstrual leave has been a controversial one in Parliament, with a number of Private Members's Bills introduced over the years in favor of such a policy.

Policy debate

Opposition and support for menstrual leave in Parliament

Notably, in December 2023, then Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had opposed the idea of menstrual leave, arguing that it could lead to workplace discrimination against women. She had said menstruation is not a "handicap" but a natural part of life manageable through medication for most women. However, in March 2023, a Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended considering menstrual leave or sick leave without medical justification.

Regional initiatives

State-level menstrual leave policies and global practices

Bihar has been granting menstrual leave to government employees since 1992. In 2023, Kerala implemented a similar policy for female students in state universities. Odisha also provides 12 days of annual menstrual leave to government employees under 55 years of age. Other states like Karnataka and Maharashtra are mulling similar policies. Across the world, countries such as Spain, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan have passed various laws on menstrual leave.

Legal perspective

Supreme Court's stance and ongoing debate on menstrual leave

In July 2023, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking mandatory workplace menstrual leave. The court suggested the Centre consider creating a model policy instead. The debate continues with opponents arguing mandatory menstrual leave could lead to discrimination against women in hiring practices, while proponents believe recognizing gender differences can enhance productivity and align with constitutional rights to equality and dignity.