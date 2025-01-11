Man kills partner, keeps body in refrigerator for 8 months
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a married man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stored her body in a refrigerator for nearly eight months in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.
The victim was identified as Pinky Prajapati while the accused is Sanjay Patidar.
The gruesome discovery was made on Friday when tenants complained of a foul smell emanating from a locked part of the house they were living in.
Discovery
Landlord discovers body after tenants report foul smell
The house, located in Vrindavan Dham Colony under Bank Note Press police station limits, belongs to Dhirendra Shrivastava.
Shrivastava had rented out his property to Patidar in June 2023.
While Patidar vacated a year later, he left some of his belongings behind in a study room and the master bedroom with a promise to remove them later.
Investigation
Power outage leads to gruesome discovery
Dewas Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said, "The woman is in her 30s. We suspect she was killed in June 2024."
The body was found when the landlord opened the locked part of the house after neighbors complained of a stench.
Bank Note Press police station Inspector Amit Solanki said a power cut on Wednesday caused the refrigerator to stop working, resulting in the smell.
Patidar has been detained for questioning in this murder case.
Motive
Victim pressured accused for marriage, leading to murder
Patidar, a Ujjain resident, had been living with Prajapati for five years. Reportedly, she was pressuring him to get married.
This pressure reportedly drove Patidar to murder her with the help of a friend.
The decomposed body of Prajapati was found inside the fridge, dressed in a saree and jewelry with her hands tied and a noose around her neck.