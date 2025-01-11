What's the story

In a shocking incident, a married man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stored her body in a refrigerator for nearly eight months in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

The victim was identified as Pinky Prajapati while the accused is Sanjay Patidar.

The gruesome discovery was made on Friday when tenants complained of a foul smell emanating from a locked part of the house they were living in.