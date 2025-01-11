Verdict in Kolkata trainee doctor rape-murder case on January 18
What's the story
The Sealdah court in Kolkata will deliver its verdict on January 18 in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor.
The crime, which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, sparked nationwide protests.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from local police on August 13 on a directive from the Calcutta High Court.
Trial details
CBI seeks death penalty for accused in doctor's murder
The prime suspect in the case is Sanjay Roy, a former Kolkata Police civic volunteer who was arrested soon after the incident.
The CBI has sought the death penalty for Roy, describing the crime as "rarest of rare."
To bolster their case, they presented biological samples, CCTV footage, and testimonies of 50 witnesses.
Roy has been charged under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder and rape.
Case developments
Defense claims innocence, victim's family demands further investigation
Throughout the trial, Roy's lawyer, Sourav Bandyopadhyay, has maintained his client's innocence, alleging that evidence was planted to frame him.
Meanwhile, the victim's family has expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation. They believe more individuals were involved in the crime and have called for further arrests based on DNA evidence indicating multiple perpetrators.
Ongoing protests
Junior doctors demand thorough investigation, continue protests
Meanwhile, junior doctors across Bengal continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim and questioning the thoroughness of CBI's investigation.
A forensic report submitted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory found no signs of struggle at the crime scene, leading them to argue it was impossible for Roy to act alone.
They demand all individuals seen in CCTV footage be interrogated.
National impact
Case draws national attention, protests to continue
The case has garnered nationwide attention, considering its brutality and what it means for justice in India.
Asfaqulla Naiya from RG Kar said, "We have repeatedly said that more than one person were involved in the crime."
The West Bengal Junior Doctors's Front promises to not call off their protests until all guilty are brought to justice.