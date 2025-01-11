What's the story

The Sealdah court in Kolkata will deliver its verdict on January 18 in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor.

The crime, which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, sparked nationwide protests.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from local police on August 13 on a directive from the Calcutta High Court.