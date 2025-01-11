Delhi-NCR shrouded in dense fog, air quality remains 'severe'
What's the story
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are reeling under severe smog for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400. This means pollution levels are dangerously high.
Visibility has been reduced to zero to 200 meters, which may impact flight operations.
The Delhi Airport has released an advisory saying, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport."
Transport impact
Fog disrupts train services, flights face potential delays
The advisory from Delhi Airport also stated that while landings and takeoffs continue, CAT III non-compliant flights may be affected.
Passengers have been requested to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.
The dense fog has already affected train services with at least 26 trains running late on Saturday.
On Friday, over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and at least 30 trains were behind schedule due to the weather conditions.
Pollution response
Centre's panel re-imposes GRAP stage 3 amid worsening air quality
Amid the deteriorating air quality, the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has re-imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a ban on private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles.
Violators will be penalized under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which means a fine of ₹20,000.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Delhi over the weekend.
Weather forecast
IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi NCR.
"Dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh," it added.
On Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert due to reduced visibility due to dense fog and cold conditions across North India.
Cold wave
Cold wave conditions predicted for several North Indian states
The IMD has predicted a rainy week ahead for several parts of North India with thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms likely in several regions.
Cold wave conditions have been predicted for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Amid the cold wave, many homeless people have taken shelter in night shelters across Delhi.
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to shelter the needy.