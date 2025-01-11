AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi dies after accidentally shooting himself
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi has died after he accidentally shot himself, suffering grievous head injuries.
The incident was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja.
"As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head," Teja said.
The tragic incident took place around midnight on Friday, with Gogi being declared dead on arrival at DMC hospital where his body is kept in the mortuary.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway into Gogi's accidental shooting
The official cause of Gogi's death will be known once the post-mortem report comes out.
"Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come," DCP Teja added.
Investigations into the incident are underway.
Gogi, who joined AAP in 2022, had a promising political career ahead of him after defeating two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana assembly elections.