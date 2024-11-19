Anil Deshmukh attacked: Sule 'worried'; Kejriwal, other leaders react
Former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was injured after his car was attacked with stones in Nagpur district on Monday night. The incident happened around 8pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. He suffered a head injury and was first treated at Katol Civil Hospital and then shifted to Alexis Superspeciality Hospital, Nagpur.
Deshmukh's condition stable, investigation underway
Harrsh Poddar, superintendent of police, Nagpur rural, confirmed Deshmukh's CT scan was normal and he is being treated for shallow injuries. The assailants are still unidentified and a police investigation is underway. Political leaders across parties condemned the attack, stressing violence has no place in politics or society. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha urged authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.
Political leaders condemn attack on Deshmukh
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the "life-threatening" attack and said that "violence has no place in a democratic society." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incident a sign of lawlessness under the current Maharashtra government. Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) working president, expressed her concern and wished Deshmukh a speedy recovery.
Congress leader questions implications of attack
Congress leader Vikas Thakre emphasized how serious the attack was and what it meant for common people. After the incident, MVA supporters marched to Katol police station demanding immediate arrests. Anil's son and NCP (SP) candidate from Katol, Salil Deshmukh, urged supporters to disperse. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis over law and order situation in Nagpur district.
NCP (SP) spokesperson calls for election commission intervention
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded election commission intervention to ascertain if the attack was politically motivated. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also proposed probing if there was a conspiracy against Deshmukh, especially since he recently released a book exposing sensitive information. The incident has triggered widespread demands for accountability and action against those behind the attack on Anil Deshmukh.