Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Deshmukh, a political figure, was attacked, resulting in minor injuries.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Chaturvedi, who emphasized that violence has no place in politics.

Amid calls for swift action against the unidentified assailants, there are demands for an investigation into whether the attack was politically motivated.

Deshmukh suffered head injury after stone-pelting

Anil Deshmukh attacked: Sule 'worried'; Kejriwal, other leaders react

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:24 am Nov 19, 202411:24 am

What's the story Former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was injured after his car was attacked with stones in Nagpur district on Monday night. The incident happened around 8pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. He suffered a head injury and was first treated at Katol Civil Hospital and then shifted to Alexis Superspeciality Hospital, Nagpur.

Medical update

Deshmukh's condition stable, investigation underway

Harrsh Poddar, superintendent of police, Nagpur rural, confirmed Deshmukh's CT scan was normal and he is being treated for shallow injuries. The assailants are still unidentified and a police investigation is underway. Political leaders across parties condemned the attack, stressing violence has no place in politics or society. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha urged authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

Reactions

Political leaders condemn attack on Deshmukh

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the "life-threatening" attack and said that "violence has no place in a democratic society." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incident a sign of lawlessness under the current Maharashtra government. Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) working president, expressed her concern and wished Deshmukh a speedy recovery.

Concerns raised

Congress leader questions implications of attack

Congress leader Vikas Thakre emphasized how serious the attack was and what it meant for common people. After the incident, MVA supporters marched to Katol police station demanding immediate arrests. Anil's son and NCP (SP) candidate from Katol, Salil Deshmukh, urged supporters to disperse. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis over law and order situation in Nagpur district.

Investigation appeal

NCP (SP) spokesperson calls for election commission intervention

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded election commission intervention to ascertain if the attack was politically motivated. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also proposed probing if there was a conspiracy against Deshmukh, especially since he recently released a book exposing sensitive information. The incident has triggered widespread demands for accountability and action against those behind the attack on Anil Deshmukh.